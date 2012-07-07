July 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Moong prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,250 265-289 260-296
Wheat Tukda --,900 260-320 257-317
Jowar White 74 191-385 190-384
Bajra 065 200-220 202-222
PULSES
Gram 200 802-905 850-925
Udid 034 460-0,795 465-0,796
Moong 131 850-0,985 820-0,916
Tuar 012 450-852 450-850
Maize --- ----000 250-295
Vaal Deshi 104 315-0,495 310-0,480
Choli 91 655-0,800 650-0,800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Wheat (medium) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400