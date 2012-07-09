July 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices increased due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,235 260-295 265-289 Wheat Tukda 1,055 256-321 260-320 Jowar White 80 195-400 191-385 Bajra 070 200-225 200-220 PULSES Gram 220 840-950 802-905 Udid 035 465-0,795 460-0,795 Moong 131 832-0,985 850-0,985 Tuar 015 450-850 450-852 Maize --- ----000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 105 317-0,551 315-0,495 Choli 50 650-0,900 655-0,800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400