Dalian iron ore falls for third day as steel resumes decline
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped for a third session in a row on Thursday, reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices resumed their decline.
July 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices increased due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,235 260-295 265-289 Wheat Tukda 1,055 256-321 260-320 Jowar White 80 195-400 191-385 Bajra 070 200-225 200-220 PULSES Gram 220 840-950 802-905 Udid 035 465-0,795 460-0,795 Moong 131 832-0,985 850-0,985 Tuar 015 450-850 450-852 Maize --- ----000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 105 317-0,551 315-0,495 Choli 50 650-0,900 655-0,800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
June 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 109.79 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3817 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.095