July 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail buying. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,110 265-299 260-295 Wheat Tukda --,690 258-332 256-321 Jowar White 78 190-409 195-400 Bajra 057 200-222 200-225 PULSES Gram 225 841-931 840-950 Udid 025 450-0,800 465-0,795 Moong 283 899-0,940 832-0,985 Tuar 015 450-845 450-850 Maize --- ----000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 75 320-0,500 317-0,551 Choli 75 650-0,803 650-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,600-5,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400