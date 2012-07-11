July 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,700 270-295 265-299 Wheat Tukda --,620 265-325 258-332 Jowar White 72 191-400 190-409 Bajra 050 201-220 200-222 PULSES Gram 165 855-951 841-931 Udid 020 452-0,800 450-0,800 Moong 105 851-0,925 899-0,940 Tuar 010 445-855 450-845 Maize --- ----000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 45 325-0,500 320-0,500 Choli 80 655-0,800 650-0,803 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 1,550-1,575 1,525-1,550 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400