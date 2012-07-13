July 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,813 272-320 269-297 Wheat Tukda --,580 269-345 266-326 Jowar White 55 196-415 195-410 Bajra 045 210-226 205-225 PULSES Gram 180 820-925 856-965 Udid 035 455-0,800 450-0,803 Moong 145 823-0,945 860-0,940 Tuar 005 445-845 450-865 Maize 35 242-270 250-295 Vaal Deshi 75 350-0,550 325-0,530 Choli 50 650-0,803 658-0,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 1,575-1,600 1,550-1,575 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400