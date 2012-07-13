July 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,813 272-320 269-297
Wheat Tukda --,580 269-345 266-326
Jowar White 55 196-415 195-410
Bajra 045 210-226 205-225
PULSES
Gram 180 820-925 856-965
Udid 035 455-0,800 450-0,803
Moong 145 823-0,945 860-0,940
Tuar 005 445-845 450-865
Maize 35 242-270 250-295
Vaal Deshi 75 350-0,550 325-0,530
Choli 50 650-0,803 658-0,805
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,350-1,360
Wheat (medium) 1,575-1,600 1,550-1,575
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400