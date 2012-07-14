BRIEF-DCB Bank says downward revision to MCLR and base rate
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
July 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices increased due to heavy demand from exporters. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,072 288-332 272-320 Wheat Tukda --,875 285-358 269-345 Jowar White 68 195-412 196-415 Bajra 065 212-225 210-226 PULSES Gram 175 890-948 820-925 Udid 030 450-0,800 455-0,800 Moong 224 850-0,960 823-0,945 Tuar 012 440-840 445-845 Maize 30 240-265 242-270 Vaal Deshi 59 355-0,548 350-0,550 Choli 45 652-0,805 650-0,803 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,400-1,410 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,575-1,600 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion