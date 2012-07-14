July 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices increased due to heavy demand from exporters. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,072 288-332 272-320 Wheat Tukda --,875 285-358 269-345 Jowar White 68 195-412 196-415 Bajra 065 212-225 210-226 PULSES Gram 175 890-948 820-925 Udid 030 450-0,800 455-0,800 Moong 224 850-0,960 823-0,945 Tuar 012 440-840 445-845 Maize 30 240-265 242-270 Vaal Deshi 59 355-0,548 350-0,550 Choli 45 652-0,805 650-0,803 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,400-1,410 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,575-1,600 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400