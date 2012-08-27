Aug. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,720 337-360 325-356 Wheat Tukda 1,180 333-415 322-410 Jowar White 475 250-525 240-515 Bajra 150 235-310 245-310 PULSES Gram 131 850-0,960 855-0,980 Udid 060 550-0,875 440-0,815 Moong 129 846-0,998 930-1,070 Tuar 015 825-910 540-775 Maize 25 270-310 245-300 Vaal Deshi 55 410-0,710 460-0,680 Choli 25 650-0,715 760-0,910 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200