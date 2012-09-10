Sep. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to adequate supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,875 300-338 310-340 Wheat Tukda --,635 305-375 308-408 Jowar White 70 220-460 260-470 Bajra 021 221-265 220-270 PULSES Gram 120 825-0,950 742-0,948 Udid 006 425-0,820 450-0,825 Moong 052 675-1,000 885-1,015 Tuar 018 450-725 570-750 Maize 11 220-300 255-309 Vaal Deshi 14 435-0,600 500-0,630 Choli 12 675-0,825 680-0,820 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500