Sep. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to adequate supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,875 300-338 310-340
Wheat Tukda --,635 305-375 308-408
Jowar White 70 220-460 260-470
Bajra 021 221-265 220-270
PULSES
Gram 120 825-0,950 742-0,948
Udid 006 425-0,820 450-0,825
Moong 052 675-1,000 885-1,015
Tuar 018 450-725 570-750
Maize 11 220-300 255-309
Vaal Deshi 14 435-0,600 500-0,630
Choli 12 675-0,825 680-0,820
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,700-3,750 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500