Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,975 305-345 300-338 Wheat Tukda --,735 310-376 305-375 Jowar White 60 290-453 220-460 Bajra 38 240-285 221-265 PULSES Gram 180 745-950 825-950 Udid 008 420-821 425-820 Moong 045 750-925 675-1,000 Tuar 006 400-840 450-725 Maize 12 225-290 220-300 Vaal Deshi 22 450-640 435-600 Choli 11 770-815 675-825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500