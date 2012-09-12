Sep. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,985 310-350 305-345 Wheat Tukda --,765 315-385 310-376 Jowar White 75 275-455 290-453 Bajra 025 240-290 240-285 PULSES Gram 205 740-0,991 745-0,950 Udid 003 450-0,750 420-0,821 Moong 052 780-1,000 750-0,925 Tuar 004 430-845 400-840 Maize 18 270-301 225-290 Vaal Deshi 45 450-0,625 450-0,640 Choli 20 450-0,825 770-0,815 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,800-5,850 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,300-4,350 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500