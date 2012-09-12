Sep. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,985 310-350 305-345
Wheat Tukda --,765 315-385 310-376
Jowar White 75 275-455 290-453
Bajra 025 240-290 240-285
PULSES
Gram 205 740-0,991 745-0,950
Udid 003 450-0,750 420-0,821
Moong 052 780-1,000 750-0,925
Tuar 004 430-845 400-840
Maize 18 270-301 225-290
Vaal Deshi 45 450-0,625 450-0,640
Choli 20 450-0,825 770-0,815
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,350-1,360
Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,250-2,300
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 5,800-5,850 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,300-4,350
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,700-3,750
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500