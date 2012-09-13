Sep. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,085 305-355 310-350
Wheat Tukda --,855 307-380 315-385
Jowar White 180 280-459 275-455
Bajra 090 235-295 240-290
PULSES
Gram 080 700-1,006 740-0,991
Udid 045 450-0,755 450-0,750
Moong 048 710-1,031 780-1,000
Tuar 030 465-850 430-845
Maize 35 275-305 270-301
Vaal Deshi 15 455-0,630 450-0,625
Choli --- 000-0,000 450-0,825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
PULSES
Gram 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,800-5,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500