Sep. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,085 305-355 310-350 Wheat Tukda --,855 307-380 315-385 Jowar White 180 280-459 275-455 Bajra 090 235-295 240-290 PULSES Gram 080 700-1,006 740-0,991 Udid 045 450-0,755 450-0,750 Moong 048 710-1,031 780-1,000 Tuar 030 465-850 430-845 Maize 35 275-305 270-301 Vaal Deshi 15 455-0,630 450-0,625 Choli --- 000-0,000 450-0,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,800-5,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500