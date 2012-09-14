Sep. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,985 305-345 305-355 Wheat Tukda --,725 306-380 307-380 Jowar White 99 260-425 280-459 Bajra 070 220-270 235-295 PULSES Gram 095 810-0,950 700-1,006 Udid 004 550-0,711 450-0,755 Moong 105 740-0,925 710-1,031 Tuar 008 450-810 465-850 Maize --5 275-300 275-305 Vaal Deshi 30 525-0,650 455-0,630 Choli 95 550-0,935 450-0,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,100-2,150 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500