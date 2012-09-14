MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,985 305-345 305-355 Wheat Tukda --,725 306-380 307-380 Jowar White 99 260-425 280-459 Bajra 070 220-270 235-295 PULSES Gram 095 810-0,950 700-1,006 Udid 004 550-0,711 450-0,755 Moong 105 740-0,925 710-1,031 Tuar 008 450-810 465-850 Maize --5 275-300 275-305 Vaal Deshi 30 525-0,650 455-0,630 Choli 95 550-0,935 450-0,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,100-2,150 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)