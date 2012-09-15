Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,945 304-345 305-345 Wheat Tukda --,825 305-375 306-380 Jowar White 40 250-435 260-425 Bajra 20 225-286 220-270 PULSES Gram 150 830-960 810-950 Udid 4 400-725 550-711 Moong 5 850-1,025 740-925 Tuar 4 435-800 450-810 Maize 11 275-296 275-300 Vaal Deshi 15 540-640 525-650 Choli --8 555-895 550-935 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500