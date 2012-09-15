MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,945 304-345 305-345 Wheat Tukda --,825 305-375 306-380 Jowar White 40 250-435 260-425 Bajra 20 225-286 220-270 PULSES Gram 150 830-960 810-950 Udid 4 400-725 550-711 Moong 5 850-1,025 740-925 Tuar 4 435-800 450-810 Maize 11 275-296 275-300 Vaal Deshi 15 540-640 525-650 Choli --8 555-895 550-935 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)