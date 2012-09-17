Sep. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased further due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,525 304-347 304-345 Wheat Tukda 1,075 306-377 305-375 Jowar White 40 260-450 250-435 Bajra 018 210-275 225-286 PULSES Gram 120 722-0,948 830-0,960 Udid 003 600-0,735 400-0,725 Moong 080 711-1,022 850-1,025 Tuar 000 ----000 435-800 Maize --9 260-290 275-296 Vaal Deshi 20 475-0,611 540-0,640 Choli --3 700-0,800 555-0,895 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500