* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Bajri prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,035 296-341 290-340 Wheat Tukda --,765 295-375 295-375 Jowar White 80 205-405 240-410 Bajra 020 180-239 200-235 PULSES Gram 030 750-0,850 700-0,865 Udid 020 530-0,705 525-0,700 Moong 100 705-1,000 700-1,011 Tuar 004 605-800 600-800 Maize 10 270-300 205-300 Vaal Deshi 25 535-0,660 525-0,600 Choli 10 575-0,905 500-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100