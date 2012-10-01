* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Bajri prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,035 296-341 290-340
Wheat Tukda --,765 295-375 295-375
Jowar White 80 205-405 240-410
Bajra 020 180-239 200-235
PULSES
Gram 030 750-0,850 700-0,865
Udid 020 530-0,705 525-0,700
Moong 100 705-1,000 700-1,011
Tuar 004 605-800 600-800
Maize 10 270-300 205-300
Vaal Deshi 25 535-0,660 525-0,600
Choli 10 575-0,905 500-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,510-1,520
Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,625-1,650
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,380-1,390
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100