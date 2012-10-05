Oct. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,650 287-343 286-342
Wheat Tukda --,345 286-374 285-372
Jowar White 35 230-411 225-410
Bajra 150 250-270 210-265
PULSES
Gram 175 745-0,905 725-0,854
Udid 025 455-0,690 450-0,685
Moong 015 655-1,010 691-1,005
Tuar 020 665-850 650-875
Maize 10 250-290 285-310
Vaal Deshi 105 536-0,836 550-0,705
Choli 20 650-0,850 625-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,310-1,320
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100