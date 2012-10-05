Oct. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,650 287-343 286-342 Wheat Tukda --,345 286-374 285-372 Jowar White 35 230-411 225-410 Bajra 150 250-270 210-265 PULSES Gram 175 745-0,905 725-0,854 Udid 025 455-0,690 450-0,685 Moong 015 655-1,010 691-1,005 Tuar 020 665-850 650-875 Maize 10 250-290 285-310 Vaal Deshi 105 536-0,836 550-0,705 Choli 20 650-0,850 625-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,310-1,320 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100