Oct. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,145 287-341 288-342 Wheat Tukda --,835 286-372 287-373 Jowar White 35 240-421 235-405 Bajra 070 235-269 230-260 PULSES Gram 094 750-0,890 748-0,890 Udid 040 465-0,715 460-0,700 Moong 014 700-1,000 700-1,000 Tuar 030 675-860 670-855 Maize --8 265-271 190-270 Vaal Deshi 55 435-0,715 463-0,705 Choli 10 800-1,000 655-0,855 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,220-1,230 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100