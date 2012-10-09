Oct. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Moong prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,235 288-338 287-341
Wheat Tukda --,955 285-373 286-372
Jowar White 130 242-422 240-421
Bajra 050 235-270 235-269
PULSES
Gram 068 745-0,880 750-0,890
Udid 010 438-0,785 465-0,715
Moong 020 905-1,015 700-1,000
Tuar 025 680-905 675-860
Maize 15 255-285 265-271
Vaal Deshi 40 490-0,810 435-0,715
Choli 15 800-0,960 800-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,250-1,260
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,850-4,900 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100