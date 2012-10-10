Oct. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices eased due to higher arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,240 296-342 288-338 Wheat Tukda --,935 294-378 285-373 Jowar White 125 230-420 242-422 Bajra 160 240-275 235-270 PULSES Gram 178 755-0,886 745-0,880 Udid 200 525-0,725 438-0,785 Moong 040 800-1,021 905-1,015 Tuar 000 ----000 680-905 Maize --- ----000 255-285 Vaal Deshi 30 450-0,740 490-0,810 Choli 20 730-0,875 800-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100