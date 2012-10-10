Oct. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices eased due to higher arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,240 296-342 288-338
Wheat Tukda --,935 294-378 285-373
Jowar White 125 230-420 242-422
Bajra 160 240-275 235-270
PULSES
Gram 178 755-0,886 745-0,880
Udid 200 525-0,725 438-0,785
Moong 040 800-1,021 905-1,015
Tuar 000 ----000 680-905
Maize --- ----000 255-285
Vaal Deshi 30 450-0,740 490-0,810
Choli 20 730-0,875 800-0,960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,510
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100