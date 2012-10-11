Oct. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,400 297-345 296-342
Wheat Tukda --,900 296-380 294-378
Jowar White 50 240-370 230-420
Bajra 175 230-265 240-275
PULSES
Gram 150 780-0,901 755-0,886
Udid 020 500-0,675 525-0,725
Moong 025 000-0,000 800-1,021
Tuar 000 ----000 680-905
Maize 15 260-295 255-285
Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,625 450-0,740
Choli 25 700-0,850 730-0,875
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,520-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100