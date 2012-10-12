Oct. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,245 296-340 297-345
Wheat Tukda --,800 295-370 296-380
Jowar White 75 245-410 240-370
Bajra 150 235-265 230-265
PULSES
Gram 100 850-0,925 780-0,901
Udid 200 300-0,625 500-0,675
Moong 050 800-1,020 800-1,021
Tuar 150 235-265 680-905
Maize 10 260-300 260-295
Vaal Deshi 30 475-0,620 450-0,625
Choli 10 550-0,960 700-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,270-1,280
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100