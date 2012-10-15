Oct. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,345 295-340 296-341 Wheat Tukda --,915 294-370 295-373 Jowar White 60 255-415 260-420 Bajra 225 245-280 240-270 PULSES Gram 135 840-0,915 810-0,907 Udid 015 320-0,625 320-0,630 Moong 025 800-1,040 750-1,050 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 15 255-290 260-305 Vaal Deshi 70 450-0,630 470-0,640 Choli 20 550-1,040 560-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100