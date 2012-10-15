Oct. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,345 295-340 296-341
Wheat Tukda --,915 294-370 295-373
Jowar White 60 255-415 260-420
Bajra 225 245-280 240-270
PULSES
Gram 135 840-0,915 810-0,907
Udid 015 320-0,625 320-0,630
Moong 025 800-1,040 750-1,050
Tuar 000 ----000 600-800
Maize 15 255-290 260-305
Vaal Deshi 70 450-0,630 470-0,640
Choli 20 550-1,040 560-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100