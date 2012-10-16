Oct. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices moved up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,140 297-342 295-340
Wheat Tukda --,800 296-380 294-370
Jowar White 90 250-421 255-415
Bajra 250 240-270 245-280
PULSES
Gram 180 845-0,931 840-0,915
Udid 012 325-0,620 320-0,625
Moong 055 800-1,050 800-1,040
Tuar 000 ----000 600-800
Maize 20 250-280 255-290
Vaal Deshi 55 455-0,601 450-0,630
Choli 15 550-0,950 550-1,040
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,520-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100