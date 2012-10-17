Oct. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Moong prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,035 299-342 297-342
Wheat Tukda --,715 298-376 296-380
Jowar White 65 245-415 250-421
Bajra 215 230-270 240-270
PULSES
Gram 167 850-0,936 845-0,931
Udid 040 330-0,615 325-0,620
Moong 060 875-1,166 800-1,050
Tuar 000 ----000 600-800
Maize 15 255-285 250-280
Vaal Deshi 45 470-0,610 455-0,601
Choli 20 575-0,975 550-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,850-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100