Oct. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,095 296-340 299-342
Wheat Tukda --,815 295-380 298-376
Jowar White 90 250-425 245-415
Bajra 200 235-275 230-270
PULSES
Gram 195 855-0,948 850-0,936
Udid 040 350-0,700 330-0,615
Moong 070 800-1,200 875-1,166
Tuar 000 ----000 600-800
Maize 10 260-290 255-285
Vaal Deshi 35 440-0,600 470-0,610
Choli 15 550-0,980 575-0,975
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,625-4,675 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100