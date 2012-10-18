Oct. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,095 296-340 299-342 Wheat Tukda --,815 295-380 298-376 Jowar White 90 250-425 245-415 Bajra 200 235-275 230-270 PULSES Gram 195 855-0,948 850-0,936 Udid 040 350-0,700 330-0,615 Moong 070 800-1,200 875-1,166 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 10 260-290 255-285 Vaal Deshi 35 440-0,600 470-0,610 Choli 15 550-0,980 575-0,975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,625-4,675 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100