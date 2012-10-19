Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,900 297-340 296-340 Wheat Tukda --,600 296-375 295-380 Jowar White 95 250-420 250-425 Bajra 225 240-270 235-275 PULSES Gram 192 850-935 855-948 Udid 020 350-690 350-700 Moong 080 900-1,150 800-1,200 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 15 260-292 260-290 Vaal Deshi 30 445-630 440-600 Choli 20 550-975 550-980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,625-4,675 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100