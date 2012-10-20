Oct. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Udid prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,950 296-341 297-340
Wheat Tukda --,735 295-380 296-375
Jowar White 80 255-421 250-420
Bajra 220 240-272 240-270
PULSES
Gram 108 840-0,930 850-0,935
Udid 025 355-0,695 350-0,690
Moong 125 900-1,150 900-1,150
Tuar 000 ----000 600-800
Maize 10 263-295 260-292
Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,635 445-0,630
Choli 25 555-0,980 550-0,975
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,700-3,750 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100