Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,105 296-342 296-341
Wheat Tukda 1,004 295-380 295-380
Jowar White 70 257-422 255-421
Bajra 350 220-270 240-272
PULSES
Gram 64 844-936 840-930
Udid 40 330-701 355-695
Moong 85 905-1,155 900-1,150
Tuar --- ----000 600-800
Maize 15 265-300 263-295
Vaal Deshi 25 350-0,621 450-635
Choli 30 554-0,950 555-980
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100