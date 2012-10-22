Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,105 296-342 296-341 Wheat Tukda 1,004 295-380 295-380 Jowar White 70 257-422 255-421 Bajra 350 220-270 240-272 PULSES Gram 64 844-936 840-930 Udid 40 330-701 355-695 Moong 85 905-1,155 900-1,150 Tuar --- ----000 600-800 Maize 15 265-300 263-295 Vaal Deshi 25 350-0,621 450-635 Choli 30 554-0,950 555-980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100