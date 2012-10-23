Oct. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,927 297-340 296-342 Wheat Tukda --,850 295-381 295-380 Jowar White 45 256-421 257-422 Bajra 150 215-273 220-270 PULSES Gram 120 835-0,925 844-0,936 Udid 025 535-0,830 330-0,701 Moong 020 850-1,150 905-1,155 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 10 264-305 265-300 Vaal Deshi 30 355-0,625 350-0,621 Choli 20 700-0,935 554-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,310-1,320 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100