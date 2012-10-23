India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
Oct. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,927 297-340 296-342 Wheat Tukda --,850 295-381 295-380 Jowar White 45 256-421 257-422 Bajra 150 215-273 220-270 PULSES Gram 120 835-0,925 844-0,936 Udid 025 535-0,830 330-0,701 Moong 020 850-1,150 905-1,155 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 10 264-305 265-300 Vaal Deshi 30 355-0,625 350-0,621 Choli 20 700-0,935 554-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,310-1,320 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.