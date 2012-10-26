UPDATE 1-India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)
Oct. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices moved down further due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,150 291-341 292-340 Wheat Tukda --,935 289-385 288-386 Jowar White 40 265-450 259-425 Bajra 255 265-290 223-280 PULSES Gram 222 830-0,926 825-0,923 Udid 150 350-0,735 340-0,725 Moong 150 880-1,150 875-1,155 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 10 270-315 265-310 Vaal Deshi 40 385-0,625 350-0,621 Choli 40 750-0,985 750-0,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.