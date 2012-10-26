Oct. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices moved down further due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,150 291-341 292-340 Wheat Tukda --,935 289-385 288-386 Jowar White 40 265-450 259-425 Bajra 255 265-290 223-280 PULSES Gram 222 830-0,926 825-0,923 Udid 150 350-0,735 340-0,725 Moong 150 880-1,150 875-1,155 Tuar 000 ----000 600-800 Maize 10 270-315 265-310 Vaal Deshi 40 385-0,625 350-0,621 Choli 40 750-0,985 750-0,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100