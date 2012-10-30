Oct. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices gained due to increased demand from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,600 308-348 300-342 Wheat Tukda 1,741 310-408 299-382 Jowar White 70 265-450 260-450 Bajra 255 268-295 240-290 PULSES Gram 220 815-0,910 825-0,923 Udid 225 359-0,750 355-0,751 Moong 020 895-1,155 885-1,150 Tuar 010 330-711 600-800 Maize 10 270-320 269-315 Vaal Deshi 25 395-0,635 350-0,730 Choli 45 659-0,995 655-0,990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100