Oct. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices gained due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. * Rajkot Market Yard was closed on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 308-348 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 310-408 Jowar White 000 000-000 265-450 Bajra 0,000 000-000 268-295 PULSES Gram 0,000 000-0,000 815-0,910 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,359-0,750 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,895-1,155 Tuar 0,000 000-000 330-711 Maize 000 000-000 270-320 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,395-0,635 Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,659-0,995 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,725-4,775 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100