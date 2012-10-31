Oct. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices gained due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
* Rajkot Market Yard was closed on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 308-348
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 310-408
Jowar White 000 000-000 265-450
Bajra 0,000 000-000 268-295
PULSES
Gram 0,000 000-0,000 815-0,910
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,359-0,750
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,895-1,155
Tuar 0,000 000-000 330-711
Maize 000 000-000 270-320
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,395-0,635
Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,659-0,995
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,725-4,775 4,700-4,750
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100