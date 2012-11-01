Nov. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,650 310-350 308-348
Wheat Tukda 1,755 308-401 310-408
Jowar White 45 240-417 265-450
Bajra 140 260-280 268-295
PULSES
Gram 220 821-0,900 815-0,910
Udid 110 500-0,750 359-0,750
Moong 129 750-1,160 895-1,155
Tuar 015 335-825 330-711
Maize 15 260-310 270-320
Vaal Deshi 40 340-0,611 395-0,635
Choli 40 650-0,926 659-0,995
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,725-4,775
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100