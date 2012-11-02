Nov. 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Bajri prices gained due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,480 315-345 310-350
Wheat Tukda 1,510 310-380 308-401
Jowar White 45 235-415 240-417
Bajra 105 230-255 260-280
PULSES
Gram 292 830-0,906 821-0,900
Udid 115 750-0,775 500-0,750
Moong 270 800-1,082 750-1,160
Tuar 020 325-635 335-825
Maize 10 255-315 260-310
Vaal Deshi 35 340-0,500 340-0,611
Choli 45 655-0,925 650-0,926
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,330-1,340
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100