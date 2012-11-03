Nov. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,740 324-362 315-345
Wheat Tukda --,890 320-393 310-380
Jowar White 45 230-390 235-415
Bajra 090 219-290 230-255
PULSES
Gram 245 825-0,912 830-0,906
Udid 105 735-0,785 750-0,775
Moong 025 905-1,060 800-1,082
Tuar 035 330-640 325-635
Maize --9 250-310 255-315
Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,611 340-0,500
Choli 20 950-1,000 655-0,925
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,375-1,385 1,360-1,370
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100