Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased further due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,770 322-365 324-362 Wheat Tukda --,850 320-395 320-393 Jowar White 41 225-365 230-390 Bajra 76 225-295 219-290 PULSES Gram 265 859-896 825-912 Udid 150 640-711 735-785 Moong 024 850-1,150 905-1,060 Tuar 030 365-650 330-640 Maize --6 245-305 250-310 Vaal Deshi 30 455-615 450-611 Choli 25 889-1,005 950-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,375-1,385 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100