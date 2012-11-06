MEDIA-Ratan Tata cites conflict of interest for ex-chairman Mistry's removal- The Hindu
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased further due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,815 323-367 322-365 Wheat Tukda --,870 321-400 320-395 Jowar White 70 220-395 225-365 Bajra 85 260-290 225-295 PULSES Gram 90 815-898 859-896 Udid 145 500-815 640-711 Moong 113 950-1,240 850-1,150 Tuar 35 355-655 365-650 Maize 10 235-295 245-305 Vaal Deshi 20 430-655 455-615 Choli 25 850-980 889-1,005 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Jun 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1620 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and