Nov. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Bajri prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,790 308-345 323-367 Wheat Tukda --,900 310-398 321-400 Jowar White 65 215-398 220-395 Bajra 135 275-300 260-290 PULSES Gram 260 780-0,908 815-0,898 Udid 140 505-0,780 500-0,815 Moong 055 950-1,265 950-1,240 Tuar 011 500-616 355-655 Maize 30 240-300 235-295 Vaal Deshi 30 425-0,658 430-0,655 Choli 75 900-1,000 850-0,980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100