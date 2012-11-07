Nov. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,790 308-345 323-367
Wheat Tukda --,900 310-398 321-400
Jowar White 65 215-398 220-395
Bajra 135 275-300 260-290
PULSES
Gram 260 780-0,908 815-0,898
Udid 140 505-0,780 500-0,815
Moong 055 950-1,265 950-1,240
Tuar 011 500-616 355-655
Maize 30 240-300 235-295
Vaal Deshi 30 425-0,658 430-0,655
Choli 75 900-1,000 850-0,980
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,380-1,390
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100