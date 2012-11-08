Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices increased due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,810 302-350 308-345
Wheat Tukda --,925 280-400 310-398
Jowar White 50 245-380 215-398
Bajra 120 295-300 275-300
PULSES
Gram 110 832-0,912 780-0,908
Udid 130 515-0,800 505-0,780
Moong 147 1,090-1,111 950-1,265
Tuar 020 505-625 500-616
Maize 10 250-280 240-300
Vaal Deshi 65 350-0,621 425-0,658
Choli 85 900-1,000 900-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100