- Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices gained due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,920 303-353 302-350
Wheat Tukda 1,140 304-405 280-400
Jowar White 145 243-421 245-380
Bajra 125 298-305 295-300
PULSES
Gram 340 825-0,910 832-0,912
Udid 140 520-0,850 515-0,800
Moong 136 840-1,186 1,090-1,111
Tuar 015 510-630 505-625
Maize --9 245-285 250-280
Vaal Deshi 45 450-0,625 350-0,621
Choli 65 700-0,850 900-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100