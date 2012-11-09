- Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices gained due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,920 303-353 302-350 Wheat Tukda 1,140 304-405 280-400 Jowar White 145 243-421 245-380 Bajra 125 298-305 295-300 PULSES Gram 340 825-0,910 832-0,912 Udid 140 520-0,850 515-0,800 Moong 136 840-1,186 1,090-1,111 Tuar 015 510-630 505-625 Maize --9 245-285 250-280 Vaal Deshi 45 450-0,625 350-0,621 Choli 65 700-0,850 900-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100