Nov. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,760 300-346 303-353
Wheat Tukda --,810 301-385 304-405
Jowar White 45 242-402 243-421
Bajra 111 296-302 298-305
PULSES
Gram 085 833-0,907 825-0,910
Udid 110 550-0,750 520-0,850
Moong 101 1,090-1,131 840-1,186
Tuar 000 ----000 510-630
Maize 10 240-290 245-285
Vaal Deshi 15 380-0,591 450-0,625
Choli 30 917-0,950 700-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100