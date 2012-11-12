Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Rajkot market yard remained closed on account of Diwali festival. It will
reopen on next Monday.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 300-346
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 301-385
Jowar White --- ----000 242-402
Bajra 000 ----000 296-302
PULSES
Gram 000 ----00000 833-0,907
Udid 000 000-0,000 550-0,750
Moong 000 000-0,000 1,090-1,131
Tuar 000 ----000 510-630
Maize --- ----000 240-290
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 380-0,591
Choli --- 000-0,000 917-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,525-4,575 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100