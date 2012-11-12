Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Rajkot market yard remained closed on account of Diwali festival. It will reopen on next Monday. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 300-346 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 301-385 Jowar White --- ----000 242-402 Bajra 000 ----000 296-302 PULSES Gram 000 ----00000 833-0,907 Udid 000 000-0,000 550-0,750 Moong 000 000-0,000 1,090-1,131 Tuar 000 ----000 510-630 Maize --- ----000 240-290 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 380-0,591 Choli --- 000-0,000 917-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,525-4,575 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100