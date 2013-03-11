Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices of Medium and Best quality improved due to retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Bajri prices dropped due to weak trend at producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,340 305-348 305-352 Wheat Tukda 03,230 300-406 310-421 Jowar White 065 255-397 273-395 Bajra 0,060 273-320 270-326 PULSES Gram 3,150 582-0,665 580-0,654 Udid 0,200 0,630-0,660 0,630-0,665 Moong 0,025 0,965-1,170 0,923-1,140 Tuar 0,270 762-864 762-862 Maize 015 277-310 270-315 Vaal Deshi 045 0,630-0,750 0,450-0,745 Choli 045 0,650-1,030 0,922-1,094 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500