BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices of Medium and Best quality improved due to retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Bajri prices dropped due to weak trend at producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,340 305-348 305-352 Wheat Tukda 03,230 300-406 310-421 Jowar White 065 255-397 273-395 Bajra 0,060 273-320 270-326 PULSES Gram 3,150 582-0,665 580-0,654 Udid 0,200 0,630-0,660 0,630-0,665 Moong 0,025 0,965-1,170 0,923-1,140 Tuar 0,270 762-864 762-862 Maize 015 277-310 270-315 Vaal Deshi 045 0,630-0,750 0,450-0,745 Choli 045 0,650-1,030 0,922-1,094 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: