Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 12 Mar. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices of Medium and Best quality firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,330 305-351 305-348 Wheat Tukda 02,730 301-412 300-406 Jowar White 135 275-410 255-397 Bajra 0,040 265-315 273-320 PULSES Gram 2,700 581-0,664 582-0,665 Udid 0,200 0,632-0,660 0,630-0,660 Moong 0,020 0,970-1,175 0,965-1,170 Tuar 0,335 752-863 762-864 Maize 020 292-315 277-310 Vaal Deshi 049 0,475-0,755 0,630-0,750 Choli 040 0,975-1,100 0,650-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500