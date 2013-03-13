Mar. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,750 305-356 305-351 Wheat Tukda 3,140 302-415 301-412 Jowar White 115 275-410 275-410 Bajra 035 267-320 265-315 PULSES Gram 3,200 580-0,655 581-0,664 Udid 200 630-0,665 632-0,660 Moong 025 980-1,200 970-1,175 Tuar 260 761-865 752-863 Maize 10 290-315 292-315 Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,725 475-0,755 Choli 35 985-1,105 975-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,375 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500