Mar. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,850 310-360 305-356
Wheat Tukda 03,250 308-417 302-415
Jowar White 100 276-410 275-410
Bajra 0,040 268-332 267-320
PULSES
Gram 2,810 570-0,671 580-0,655
Udid 0,300 0,630-0,670 0,630-0,665
Moong 0,030 1,060-1,150 0,980-1,200
Tuar 0,430 777-876 761-865
Maize 020 295-315 290-315
Vaal Deshi 040 0,475-0,750 0,450-0,725
Choli 039 0,841-1,105 0,985-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500