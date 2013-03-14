Mar. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,850 310-360 305-356 Wheat Tukda 03,250 308-417 302-415 Jowar White 100 276-410 275-410 Bajra 0,040 268-332 267-320 PULSES Gram 2,810 570-0,671 580-0,655 Udid 0,300 0,630-0,670 0,630-0,665 Moong 0,030 1,060-1,150 0,980-1,200 Tuar 0,430 777-876 761-865 Maize 020 295-315 290-315 Vaal Deshi 040 0,475-0,750 0,450-0,725 Choli 039 0,841-1,105 0,985-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500