Mar. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,850 305-358 310-360 Wheat Tukda 03,450 306-418 308-417 Jowar White 150 250-405 276-410 Bajra 0,035 280-330 268-332 PULSES Gram 2,550 570-0,664 570-0,671 Udid 0,300 0,630-0,670 0,630-0,670 Moong 0,050 1,050-1,225 1,060-1,150 Tuar 0,365 761-865 777-876 Maize 010 250-300 295-315 Vaal Deshi 050 0,460-0,725 0,475-0,750 Choli 050 0,650-1,125 0,841-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,400 3,350-3,375 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500