Mar. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,530 305-353 305-358 Wheat Tukda 02,460 301-423 306-418 Jowar White 130 255-410 250-405 Bajra 0,040 285-330 280-330 PULSES Gram 2,290 570-0,663 570-0,664 Udid 0,150 0,600-0,665 0,630-0,670 Moong 0,030 1,050-1,150 1,050-1,225 Tuar 0,320 775-879 761-865 Maize 011 255-310 250-300 Vaal Deshi 055 0,465-0,735 0,460-0,725 Choli 050 0,785-1,100 0,650-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,400 3,375-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,650-6,750 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500