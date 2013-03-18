Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,760 304-355 305-353 Wheat Tukda 02,550 302-433 301-423 Jowar White 095 279-410 255-410 Bajra 0,035 290-330 285-330 PULSES Gram 1,500 638-0,670 570-0,663 Udid 0,400 0,630-0,670 0,600-0,665 Moong 0,020 0,910-1,170 1,050-1,150 Tuar 0,300 750-918 775-879 Maize 025 256-310 255-310 Vaal Deshi 055 0,470-0,750 0,465-0,735 Choli 045 0,946-1,125 0,785-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,375-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,575-4,625 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,650-6,750 6,650-6,750 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500