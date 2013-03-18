BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,760 304-355 305-353 Wheat Tukda 02,550 302-433 301-423 Jowar White 095 279-410 255-410 Bajra 0,035 290-330 285-330 PULSES Gram 1,500 638-0,670 570-0,663 Udid 0,400 0,630-0,670 0,600-0,665 Moong 0,020 0,910-1,170 1,050-1,150 Tuar 0,300 750-918 775-879 Maize 025 256-310 255-310 Vaal Deshi 055 0,470-0,750 0,465-0,735 Choli 045 0,946-1,125 0,785-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,375-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,575-4,625 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,650-6,750 6,650-6,750 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.648 pct(12