Mar. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,690 305-358 304-355 Wheat Tukda 03,830 301-416 302-433 Jowar White 085 280-415 279-410 Bajra 0,050 300-325 290-330 PULSES Gram 1,500 640-0,662 638-0,670 Udid 0,155 0,630-0,682 0,630-0,670 Moong 0,025 1,005-1,180 0,910-1,170 Tuar 0,088 850-873 750-918 Maize 015 257-310 256-310 Vaal Deshi 040 0,475-0,755 0,470-0,750 Choli 025 0,950-1,120 0,946-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,625-4,675 4,575-4,625 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,650-6,750 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500