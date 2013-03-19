India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,690 305-358 304-355 Wheat Tukda 03,830 301-416 302-433 Jowar White 085 280-415 279-410 Bajra 0,050 300-325 290-330 PULSES Gram 1,500 640-0,662 638-0,670 Udid 0,155 0,630-0,682 0,630-0,670 Moong 0,025 1,005-1,180 0,910-1,170 Tuar 0,088 850-873 750-918 Maize 015 257-310 256-310 Vaal Deshi 040 0,475-0,755 0,470-0,750 Choli 025 0,950-1,120 0,946-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,625-4,675 4,575-4,625 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,650-6,750 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India